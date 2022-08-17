Memorial tree dedication

This Saturday, August 20, an Eastern Redbud tree will be planted in Depot Park to memorialize Madisyn Baldwin, one of four students who tragically lost their life in the Oxford High School shooting on November 30, 2021.

Prior to transferring to Oxford, Madisyn was a student at Clarkston High School and the school proposed this memorial.

A brief service starting at approximately 10 a.m. (to be verified) is planned as part of the tree planting.