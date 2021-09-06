Michael Chamberlain, 51

Michael Eric Chamberlain, of Clarkston, formerly of Waterford and New Port Richey, Fla., passed away unexpectedly on September 1, 2021 at the age of 51.

Preceded in death by his wife Linda and his mother Ellen.

Son of Eric (late Grace) Chamberlain, brother of Sara (John) Sarti and Katherine (Langdon) Hample, uncle of Gracie, Johnny, Lowell and Emilia, grandson of Lois (late Jack) Skeels, stepfather of Tiffani. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Mike will be remembered as a fearless thrill seeker who lived life to the fullest. He had a great sense of humor and a huge heart. He especially enjoyed being an uncle.

Mike was employed at Shields Restaurant for many years.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Monday, September 6 from 5-8 p.m. Funeral service Tuesday, September 7 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

