Milestones for Mountaineers

Everest’s faculty and staff members were recently recognized for work anniversaries achieved during the recently-completed 2022-23 school year. Celebrating five years were Mattison Hale (back, second from right), Kate Mierendorff (missing in photo), Kelly Loush (back left), Kell Peterson (right), and Catherine Smith (back, second from left), 10 years were Karen Beggs (front, second from right) and Julie Werner (front left), and 15 years were Amanda Maxim (back, middle) and Susan Ohlinger (front middle). Photo: Provided by Mary Roselli