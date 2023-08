Historic military vehicles will be on display Aug. 25-27 at the American Legion Campbell-Richmond Post 63, 8047 Ortonville Road.

Times are 4-8 p.m. Aug. 25, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 26 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 27. Free admission and parking.

For more information, visit mvccmi.org.