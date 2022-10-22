Military veterans roundtable

State Rep. Mike Harris invites U.S. military veterans to join him for a roundtable discussion next week.

Harris will join American Legion Chief Pontiac Post 377 for the event at 6 p.m. Oct. 24. The roundtable will be at the American Legion post located at 4819 Mary Sue Ave. in Clarkston.

Harris will provide a legislative update and solicit feedback from veterans at the event.

“Military veterans are true heroes who put their lives on the line to protect our freedoms and way of life,” Harris said. “We must continue working to improve benefits for veterans in recognition of their service and sacrifice. This roundtable is one way to hear about concerns and gather feedback on issues that are important to veterans and our state.”