Monarch Festival ‘22

Hundreds of guests came out to the Clarkston Family Farm on Aug. 20 to enjoy the 2022 Monarch Butterfly Festival.

Despite the threat of major thunderstorms, everyone who attended the festival stayed dry and happy throughout the course of the day.

“It was a huge success,” said Clarkston Family Farm Executive Director Chelsea O’Brien. “So much fun and learning and, we hope, positive future impact on the Monarch Butterfly and its future well-being.”

There were games and hayrides, a caterpillar adoption area, Monarch Butterfly tagging, crafts for kids and the always-popular farm animal interaction.

All of the 15 different stations set up were carefully designed to teach the community about how to help save the Monarch Butterfly.

“Of course, we teach through fun and interactive games, hands-on learning, and experience-based education,” O’Brien said. “We could not have put on such a wonderful event without the support of our partners in education and sponsors like Howard Hanna, Brioni’s, Nieman’s, and Monarch Watch.”

Debbie Jackson (Miss Flutters), Camila Duarte, Courtney Burgham and O’Brien made up the planning committee for this event.

“Your time and energy do not go unnoticed or appreciated,” said O’Brien. “You know we dig it.”