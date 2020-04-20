Mt. Zion Youth Theatre holding open auditions

The Mt. Zion Performing Arts Youth Theatre program is now holding open auditions.

Students enrolled in the program receive training in the areas of acting, voice, and dance.

The curriculum emphasizes excellence and provides opportunities for leadership development. Past and current students have performed in box office movies, short films, and local commercials. Some students have also been offered scholarships to Michigan-based colleges and fine arts camps such as Blue Lake.

Auditions for the Mt. Zion Performing Arts Youth Theatre program are being held on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at noon for ages 10 through 17.

Anyone interested in auditioning should contact Mt. Zion Performing Arts at 248-393-1407 or email info@mtzionperformingarts.com to sign up and receive the required audition information and form.

More information and online registration is at http://bit.ly/YTAuditions.

Please note: If Mt. Zion is unable to do ‘live’ auditions due to the ‘stay home, stay safe’ guidelines, there may be alternate options such as virtual auditions or video submissions.

The Mt. Zion Theatre is located at 4900 Maybee Road in Clarkston.