Nancy Kosek, 74

Nancy Louise Kosek, of Clarkston, passed away on July 3, 2023 at the age of 74.

Beloved wife of Randy, loving mother of Randy “R.J.” (Angie) Kosek and Becky (Jerry) Lawrence, caring nama of Justin and Jessica Lawrence, daughter of Louise Perich, and sister of Linda Vanootighem, Diane Fumerola, and Rob Perich.

She was preceded in death by her father Pete Perich.

Nancy was a loving wife, mother, nama, sister, aunt, and friend. Nancy devoted her life to caring for her family, especially her grandchildren. She never missed any of their activities and was always there to offer her unconditional love and support.

She was also a dedicated friend to many and will forever live in the hearts of her family and friends.

Nancy was an amazing cook and loved baking & bacon and was an avid Tigers fan.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Saturday, July 8 at 11:30 a.m. Visitation will then conclude with a funeral service at 12:30 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to Miracle League or to Whaley’s Kids.

