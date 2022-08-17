New additions to Depot Park

Back on July 17, a group of men gathered to put in place pedestals for new benches and a new bike rack at Depot Park.

The bike rack was donated by Girl Scout troop 76343 and led by Main Street resident Susie Doubeck.

“Our cold showers afterward felt very good,” grinned Steve Wyckoff, whose Clarkston Construction Technology students played a vital role in installing these new assets in keeping with the themes of Depot Park – recreation, education, inspiration, commemoration and relaxation.

TOP PHOTO: Back row, from left, are John Kuziel, Kelton Ezell, Noah Cunningham, Carson Danis, Jimi Turner, Eric Haven, Steve Wyckoff, Jonathan Smith, and Brayden Horne. Front row, from left, are Tom Lowrie and Mike Cascone.

ABOVE PHOTO: The new bike rack at Depot Park was donated by a local Girl Scout troop, with the efforts led by a Clarkston resident. Residents are immediately enjoying the bike rack along with the six new benches at the park. Photos provided