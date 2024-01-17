New Blue Heron officer

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — The Blue Heron Headwaters Conservancy is adding to its staff.

Last week, the local organization introduced Kelly Duty as the new director of donor engagement. She joins the conservancy after a successful career in the medical field and is excited to be putting her efforts into two of her passions – supporting nonprofits and the outdoors.

Her volunteer efforts include Special Olympics, Grace Centers of Hope, Clarkston Community Schools, and the Humane Society.

“We are confident that her professionalism and engaging personality make her a great representative for our organization,” said the conservancy in an email communication. “Look for Kelly at BHHC events, in the field, and out in the community.”

The Blue Heron Headwaters Conservancy, located at 7150 Dixie Highway, is an organization whose mission is to protect the land, water, and wildlife in the headwaters region of the Clinton, Shiawassee, Huron, and Flint rivers through preservation, stewardship, and education. Its vision is to support biodiversity and the quality of life for the communities and the future generations of Oakland County and beyond.

For those interested to talk to Duty about monthly giving, legacy giving, bequests, and more, email her at kelly@blueheronheadwaters.org.

