New fire tanker

The Independence Township Fire Department will soon have new equipment after the purchase of a new $743,000 tanker was unanimously approved at the January 5 Independence Township Board of Trustees meeting.

Township Fire Chief Mitch Petterson explained at the virtual meeting that tankers are needed to transport water to fires when no hydrants are available in the area, which is a significant part of the township.

The department currently has two tankers, one at Station No. 2 at Sashabaw and Clarkston roads and the other at Station No. 3 on Maybee Road.

“When we have fires in non-hydranted areas, we have to bring the water with us,” Petterson said. “We do that with a combination with water from both of our tankers and, more so, through the use of mutual aid, which has certainly improved over the years. It’s a pretty well-oiled system.

“The tankers we have were bought in 1999 and we are reaching federal limits on how long those trucks can be in service. Tanker replacement has been scheduled as part of our 2021 budget.”

Petterson said there is no longer a need to have two tankers due to staffing limitations and said the department will be well-suited to have a single tanker. The new tanker will also serve as a reserve fire engine.

Once the new tanker is in service, which Petterson hopes to have in 16 months, if not sooner, and should last 15-20 years, the used tankers will be sold.

