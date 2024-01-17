New plates, licenses

The Michigan Department of State announced Dec. 20 the state is bringing back a green and white “Water Wonderland” license plate and will begin issuing Michigan driver’s licenses and state IDs with a cutting-edge security design in 2024.

After six decades, and prompted by requests from Michiganders, the state has approved the reissue of a “Water Wonderland” license plate that is green with white lettering. The plate is similar to one issued in 1963 for some types of vehicles.

In line with national best practices and cutting-edge technology, Michigan is changing the look of its driver’s licenses and state IDs to include engraved data and numerous other new security features that will reduce the risk of counterfeiting and fraud.

Residents will be able to order the new Water Wonderland plate beginning Jan. 27. Issuance of the new-look driver’s licenses and IDs will begin by the end of January.