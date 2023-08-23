Next Birders meeting Aug. 30

After the July meeting of the Clarkston Area Backyard Birders Club was canceled due to weather concerns, the group will try it again for the August meeting, set for next Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 6:30 p.m. in the large meeting room at the Wint Nature Center, 9501 Sashabaw Road.

“Three years or so ago, we got an introduction to the wonderful world of our backyard butterflies and their importance to birds,” said Birders Club “Scribe” Bill Haney. “That was the focus of a presentation by our member Debbie Jackson at the patio and gardens of the Gateway in Clarkston. Many members have asked to hear and see more about our familiar monarchs and other lepidoptera (butterflies, skippers, and moths).

“So on Aug. 30, Debbie will be back to tell us more about lepidoptera biology, show us some stunning visuals, and discuss why they are important to birds.”

Club President Bob McGowan will start proceedings at 6:30 p.m.

If you need to drop off someone close to the entrance, come up the service drive, then return to the nearby parking lot.

Complimentary baked goods, courtesy of Mary Kraut, and Detroit Bold coffee, served up by founder and owner A.J. O’Neil, will be available.

There is never a cost of any kind at the meetings.

Reservations not needed. Casual dress. Bring a friend, relative, neighbor… or just yourself.

— Matt Mackinder

PHOTO: Butterflies will be a topic of the next Birders Club meeting Aug. 30 at Wint Nature Center. Photo provided