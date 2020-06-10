Next birders meeting June 24

The next meeting of the Clarkston-Area Backyard Birders Club will be June 24 at 7 p.m.

According to club member Bill Haney, the hope is it will be outdoors on the convivial patio and gardens of The Gateway.

“We’ve talked with proprietor Steve Stroud and he is hopeful along with us, but we don’t know quite yet,” Haney said. “If we’re able to return to our favorite Birders meeting site, it will be in full compliance with all necessary restrictions for health and safety. Fortunately, the patio and gardens of The Gateway lend themselves so well to doing that.”

If The Gateway is not possible, another Zoom video conference will be held.