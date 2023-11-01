No decision yet on new mayor

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

CLARKSTON — After Eric Haven resigned as Clarkston mayor on Oct. 16, the city council meeting a week later on Oct. 23 did not yield an immediate decision for his replacement.

Mayor Pro Tem Sue Wylie (pictured) said at the meeting that she is interested in serving as mayor until the Nov. 2024 election.

“There was a discussion,” said Wylie. “City Attorney Tom Ryan spoke about the charter requirements to fill vacancies on council, and that the charter does not specify anything to fill a vacancy in the mayor’s position. Mr. Ryan had three suggestions for council since it is too late for city residents to vote for a mayor in the Nov. 2023 general election – that the mayor pro tem continue in that role until the Nov. 2024 election, that the city pay for a special election to fill the seat, or that the council select a member at the Nov. 13 meeting to serve as mayor until the Nov. 2024 election, and that that council member’s seat be filled later in November by the council.”

Clarkston City Manager Jonathan Smith also chimed in on the situation.

“City charter stipulates that vacancies of any elected position shall not be filled sooner than 14 days or later then 30 days after the occurrence of the vacancy,” said Smith. “(On Oct. 23), there were no decisions made. This will occur in the next regular meeting on Nov. 13.”

Haven stepped down two weeks ago citing conflicts with council.

“Because it has become apparent to me, increasingly and recently, that my vision for Clarkston differs significantly from that of several on city council,” said Haven in his resignation letter.

“For that reason and to enable harmony, I believe it is best I step aside from the mayorship.”