No gun permit

In the early morning hours of July 27, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Dixie Highway, north of M-15.

The driver, a 24-year-old Flint man, was asked for his driver’s license and paperwork. When he reached over and opened the glove box, the officer observed a Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun in it.

The driver, the passenger, a 23-year-old Flint man, and gun were secured.

The handgun did not have a magazine inserted but had one round chambered.

During a search of the vehicle, two fully loaded 9mm magazines were discovered in the driver’s door arm rest and map pouch.

The driver stated the handgun was his and admitted that he did not have a concealed weapons permit.

The driver was lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending charges while the passenger was released at the scene.