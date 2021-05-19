Notice to Creditors: Betty Jean Schnelz

state of michigan FILE NO:

probate court 2021-399, 326-de

county of oakland

notice to creditors

Decedent’s Estate

Estate of Betty Jean Schnelz. Date of birth: 5/18/33

TO ALL CREDITORS:

NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Betty Jean Schnelz, died 2/26/21

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Elizabeth M. Rexroat, personal representative or to both the probate court at 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., Pontiac, and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

3/30/2021

Kurt E. Schnelz P37365 Elizabeth M. Rexroat

280 EldWoodward, Ste 250 2796 Woodbury

Birmingham, MI 48009 Walled Lake, MI 48390

248-258-7074 248-770-5542