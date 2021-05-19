Notice to Creditors: Gary D. Cummings

TO ALL CREDITORS:

The Settlor, GARY D. CUMMINGS, date of birth 3/17/1943, who lived at 371 Dover, Waterford, MI 48328, died 4/29/2021. There is no personal representative of the Settlor’s estate to whom Letters of Administration have been issued.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the Revocable Living Trust of Gary D. Cummings dated July 27, 2006, as amended, will be forever barred unless presented to Kathryn M. Caruso, Esq., 6480 Citation Dr., Suite A, Clarkston, Michigan 48346 or Carmen R. Cummings and Todd B. Cummings, Co-Successor Trustees at 371 Dover, Waterford, MI 48328 and 69 Hickory Lane, Waterford, MI 48327, respectively, within four months after the date of publication.

Notice is further given that the Trust will thereafter be assigned and distributed to the persons entitled to it.