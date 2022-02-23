Notice to Creditors: Heather L. Taylor

state of michigan FILE NO:

probate court 2022-405, 018-DE

county of oakland

notice to creditors

Decedent’s Estate

Estate of Heather L. Taylor. Dte of birth: 11/13/1965

TO ALL CREDITORS:

NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Heather L. Taylor, died November 23, 2021

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Derric Taylori, personal representative or to both the probate court at 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., Pontiac, and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

February 14, 2022

Kathryn M. Caruso (P44723) Derric Tayor

6480 Citation Drive 980 Parkview Street

Clarkston, MI 48346 Fenton, MI 47430

248/625-0600 810/391-7192