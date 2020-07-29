Notice to Creditors: Judith Cara Brown

state of michigan

county of oakland

notice to creditors

for trust

In the Matter of Judith Cara Brown, settlor of the Judith C. Brown Revocable Trust under Agreement Dated August 3, 2004.

Date of Birth: 10/19/1947

TO ALL CREDITORS:

NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Judith Cara Brown, died April 19, 2020.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the Judith C. Brown Revocable Trust under Agreement Dated August 3, 2004 will be forever barred unless presented to Robert G. Isgrigg, Jr., Trustee(s), within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Shaun B. Isgrigg P78232 Robert G. Isgrigg, Jr.

2745 Pontiac Lake Road 2745 Pontiac Lake Road

Waterford, Michigan 48328 Waterford, Michigan 48328

(248) 682-8800 (248) 682-8800