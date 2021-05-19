Notice to Creditors: Kraig R. Kather

state of michigan FILE NO:

probate court 2021-399, 809-de

county of oakland

notice to creditors

Decedent’s Estate

Estate of Kraig R. Kather, Deceased. Date of birth: 6/21/1956

TO ALL CREDITORS:

NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Kraig R. Kather, Deceased, died January 9, 2021

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Scott D. Kather, personal representative or to both the probate court at 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., Pontiac, and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Shaun B. Isgrigg P78232 Scott D. Kather

2745 Pontiac Lake Road 1861 Glenfield Road

Waterford, Michigan 48328 Ortonville, Michigan 48462

(248) 682-8800 (248) 793-3173