Notice to Creditors: Richard M. Mieczkowski

state of michigan FILE NO:
probate court 2020-396, 461-de
county of oakland
notice to creditors
Decedent’s Estate
Estate of Richard M. Mieczkowski. Date of birth: 6/30/1948
TO ALL CREDITORS:
NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Richard M. Mieczkowski, died July 10, 2020
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Janet M. Mieczkowski, personal representative or to both the probate court at 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., Pontiac, and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Timothy a. Konieczny P45913 Janet M Mieczkowski
1656 Henthorne Dr., Suite 300 4200 Jackson Blvd
Maumee, OH 43537 White Lake, Michigan 48383
419-724-5252
