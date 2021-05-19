Notice to Creditors: William Harold Theobald

state of michigan FILE NO:

probate court 2021-399, 874-DE

county of oakland

notice to creditors

Decedent’s Estate

Estate of WILLIAM HAROLD THEOBALD, deceased. Date of birth: May 17, 1945

TO ALL CREDITORS:

NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, William Harold Theobald, died February 8, 2021

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Wanda June Theobald, personal representative or to both the probate court at 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., Pontiac, and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

May 13, 2021

Timothy Flynn P42201 Wanda June Theobald

Beth Scholosser P77063 4608 Kempf Street

6637 Highland Road Waterford, Michigan 48329

Waterford, Michigan 48327 248-599-9119

248-886-6600