Oakland County Fair set to open

BY DAVID FLEET

Special to The Clarkston News

It’s on!

The Oakland County Fair returns for the 50th year in Davisburg on July 9-18.

Earlier this month, the Oakland County Parks and Health Department gave the green light to the county fair.

“We’ll be ready to go,” said Sara Wressler, Oakland County Fair assistant general manager. “The safety and health of the entire community, volunteers, guests, exhibitors, vendors, employees and board members continues to be our top priority, but we will have full list of activities this July and are expecting more than 3,000 exhibits and more than 80,000 visitors over the week-long fair.”

As of early June, about 300 exhibitors have entered the fair and large and small auctions are also set for July. Oakland County Fair General Manager LC Scramlin emphasized it’s vital financially for many participants to sell their animals.

“For many, the funds earned goes toward college needs and expenses,” he said. “Each year, more than 50,000 participate in the fair statewide. It’s vital for the youth to focus on the positive aspects the fairs provide.”

This year, the fair’s theme is “Best Day Ever,” featuring a variety of special celebrations throughout the 10-day event, including Armed Forces Day on July 9, July Ag Day on July 10, Summer Memories on July 11, Seniors Day on July 12, Toddler Tuesday on July 13, Kids Day on July 14, Individuals with Disabilities Day on July 15, Science Day on July 16, Experience the Magic on July 17, Family Fun Day on July 18.

The fair also features Mister Crab – hermit crab races, a balloon artist show, high dive performances, a stilt walker, racing pigs, Miracle of Birth Barn, a butterfly exhibit, fair food, Big Rock Amusements carnival, and livestock. Fireworks begin after dusk on Friday, July 9 following the Figure 8 race and the free concert featuring the Grant Reiff Band.

“The Oakland County Fair celebrates Oakland County’s rural agricultural heritage and provides children with the opportunity to see farm animals up close while being thrilled by carnival rides, attractions and main arena performances,” Oakland County Parks and Recreation Interim Executive Officer Sue Wells said. “It’s the perfect way to spend a summer afternoon or evening with friends or family.”

Fair hours are 9 a.m.-11 p.m. daily, except Sunday, July 18 when the fair closes at 7 p.m. Big Rock Amusement carnival times during the event are 1-11 p.m. weekdays and noon-11 p.m. weekends, except Sunday, July 18 when the fair closes at 7 p.m.

Daily entry fee is $12 per vehicle, $6 per motorcycle and $6 per person walking in.

Oakland County Parks and Recreation is the presenting sponsor of the fair, so entry is free for those with an Oakland County Parks and Recreation 2021 Annual Vehicle Permit on Friday, July 9 and Thursday, July 15. Additional fees apply for arena shows and carnival rides.

Springfield Oaks County Park is located at 12451 Andersonville Road in Davisburg.

There will be several hand sanitation stations throughout the fairgrounds and fair volunteers will clean frequently used surfaces throughout the day. Masks are recommended for those not vaccinated, but no other COVID-19 health restrictions are in place. Volunteers will be following current Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration guidelines.

This is the 50th anniversary of Oakland County Fair at Springfield Oaks County Park. However, the fair dates back to the 1880’s when it was established by the Milford Agricultural Society and was an annual event through 1940. The fair returned in 1945 after World War II. It remained in the Milford area until the 1950’s when it was relocated to various locations in the Pontiac area, primarily at the Perry Street property, where a historical marker has been placed in recognition.

During its early years, the fair was a place where the community could gather and commerce could take place. Farmers and ranchers often displayed and marketed their goods. Individuals also competed in various competitions to win coveted first place blue ribbons.

Today, the fair serves in a similar capacity, offering educational opportunities, a way for children and adults to connect with animals and agriculture and old-fashioned family-friendly entertainment.

Check out all the activities at oakfair.org.