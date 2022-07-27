Oakland Uncorked returns to a full event this year on Friday, August 26, 7-10 pm at the Oakland County Farmers Market. The event is a unique wine and food tasting experience hosted in partnership by Oakland County Farmers Market, Clarkston SCAMP, and the Waterford Area Chamber of Commerce.
Tickets are $50 by visiting waterfordchamber.org or by calling 248-666-8600.
Oakland Uncorked returns to a full event this year on Friday, August 26, 7-10 pm at the Oakland County Farmers Market. The event is a unique wine and food tasting experience hosted in partnership by Oakland County Farmers Market, Clarkston SCAMP, and the Waterford Area Chamber of Commerce.