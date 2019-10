State Rep. Andrea Schroeder invites residents to her in-district office hours on Monday, Oct. 14, from 12-1:30 p.m. at The Coffee Bucket, 3549 Airport Road, Ste. 104 in Waterford.

No appointment necessary, all are welcome. Contact Rep. Schroeder at AndreaSchroeder@house.mi.gov or 517-373-0615 .