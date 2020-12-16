Schroeder announces office hours

State Rep. Andrea Schroeder will have her her online office hours from 2-4 p.m. next Monday, Dec. 21.
The one-on-one discussions with Rep. Schroeder will be held through Zoom. Residents of the 43rd District who wish to participate should send an email to AndreaSchroeder@house.mi.gov or call 517-373-0615 in advance to set up a 10-minute time slot.
Schroeder represents the 43rd District in the Michigan House, which includes Clarkston, Waterford, Independence Township, and Lake Angelus.
