Schroeder announces March 19 office hours

State Rep. Andrea Schroeder invites residents to participate in her next round of online office hours from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, March 19.

The one-on-one discussions with Rep. Schroeder will be held through Zoom. Residents of the 43rd District who wish to participate should send an email to AndreaSchroeder@house.mi.gov or call 517-373-0615 in advance to set up a 10-minute time slot.

Schroeder represents the 43rd District in the Michigan House, which includes Clarkston, Waterford, Independence Township, and Lake Angelus.