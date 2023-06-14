Don’t miss an exceptional opportunity to learn about and enjoy the outdoor lifestyle during the Orion Sporting Weekend event at Bald Mountain Shooting Range in Lake Orion.

Bald Mountain Shooting Range is located just a few miles oﬀ of M-24 on Kern Road in the Bald Mountain Recreation Area.

This event will run July 21-23 and is open to the public.

Admission is free.

During sporting weekend, you’ll ﬁnd artists and craftsmen at work, dozens of the ﬁnest upscale exhibitors and vendors, and loads of events and exhibits for both kids and adults. Everything will be focused on the distinctive country lifestyle, featuring ﬂy ﬁshing demonstrations, dog-training seminars, birds of prey exhibitions, bourbon and cigar tastings, and a variety of hands-on youth programs.

Visitors are encouraged to participate and this is an excellent opportunity to fulﬁll that desire to try your hand at clay shooting or ﬂy ﬁshing.

This is the perfect time and place to introduce the entire family to these lifetime pursuits.

Expert instructors will be on hand to oﬀer free ﬂy casting lessons, and will oﬀer novices the opportunity to learn to shoot under their watchful eye in a fun and safe environment.

Plus, you can enter to win prizes.

Lunch will be available on-site all weekend long.

Experienced shotgunners can also enjoy the Orion Cup Competition or the Great Lakes Side by Side Classic. These two events are competitive shotgun shooting events.

This event is co-hosted by Michigan Shooting Centers and Orion Outdoors Company.

To learn more, view the schedule of events and register, visit outdoorscompany.com.