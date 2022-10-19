Paid parking to pave Clarkston?

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

At the Oct. 10 Clarkston City Council meeting, council voted 5-0 to approve paid parking in the Depot Road lot by city hall.

Clarkston Mayor Eric Haven said that now “the city can now move forward to realize additional revenue to better maintain our streets and sidewalks without floating a costly bond issue or raise taxes. What’s not to like about that?”

“As was done with the Washington and Main lot several years ago, the city will customize parking services to accommodate businesses, employees and visitors to best support the needs of all parties,” added Haven.

Pre-COVID, the city was making about $100,000 a year on the Washington and Main lot at $1 per hour, starting at 4 p.m. The plan is to make the Depot Road lot also $1 per hour.

“The city will work with all parties to make the system work smoothly, as was done originally with the Washington and Main lot several years ago,” Haven said.

Haven noted that other “destination towns” charge more than Clarkston as Ann Arbor is $2.20 an hour, Birmingham is $1 to $1.50, Rochester $1.25, and Royal Oak $1.25. In each case, Haven noted he called each city hall to get the numbers.

There are approximately 55 parking places in the Depot Road lot, subject to final allocation designations by Clarkston City Manager Jonathan Smith.

The start date of the new paid parking will be as soon as possible after installation of the equipment and the operational planning.

Ted Quisenberry, who has lived in the city’s Historic District since 2021, was at the latest council meeting.

“By passing the resolution, the city has created a revenue stream that can be used to address various road infrastructure expenses that currently exist,” he said. “As to the shortage of parking spaces downtown, both the city and the commercial establishments should create a work group to discuss options and accept responsibilities as to how this can be resolved and who should bear the financial responsibility to resolve this problem.”

PHOTO: The parking lot next to Depot Park in downtown Clarkston will soon be available for 55 paid parking spaces. Photo: Matt Mackinder