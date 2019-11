Pamela Sue BETTS

BETTS, Pamela Sue; of White Lake formerly of Holly; passed away November 15, 2019; age 61; beloved daughter of Lloyd & Virginia “Ginny” Betts; dear sister of Rodney (Reva) Betts, Pat (Tom) Falkner, Jeanette (Mark) Crowe, Denise (Greg) Smith & Bryon Betts; preceded in death by her sister Kristine Betts. Pam enjoyed working at New Horizons Workshop and bowling. She was loved by her friends at the Hidden Lane group home, White Lake. Funeral Service Tuesday, Nov 19th 10:00am at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit Tuesday 9:00am until time of service. Graveside Service Seymour Lake Cemetery, Brandon Township. Memorial may be made to First Baptist Church of Fenton or New Horizons Workship. Please leave a memory or condolence on her online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com