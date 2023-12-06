Parade details

This Saturday, the Clarkston Christmas Market and the Clarkston Holiday Lights Parade help to kick-start the Christmas season.

The market runs from 4-8 p.m. in Depot Park with Santa Claus, hayrides, pony rides, games, food trucks, pop-up shops, and more.

At 6 p.m., Team Rush’s Holiday Lights parade will begin, leaving the Renaissance High School parking lot and heading west on Church Street to Main Street, then north to Miller Road, then west to Glenburnie Drive, ending at Calvary Lutheran Church.

The streets listed will be closed from approximately 20 minutes before the parade to 20 minutes after.