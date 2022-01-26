In the second half of 2021, the city of Clarkston received a net income of $28,349 from parking, with approximately two-thirds coming from parking fees (10,444 vehicles) and one-third from parking violations (688 citations).

No revenue was received in the first half of 2021 when parking fees and enforcement were suspended due to COVID.

By city ordinance, parking revenue may only be used for the paving of city roads, parking lots, and sidewalks.