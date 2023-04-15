Patricia Rohovsky, 86

Patricia Carol Rohovsky, of Clarkston, passed away April 14, 2023 at the age of 86.

She was born on December 11, 1936, in Detroit, daughter to the late Joseph and Alyce Quinton (nee Derhinski).

Loving wife of the late Joseph Rohovsky and the late Earl Glenn Cobeil. Dear mother of Jeff Cobeil and Jodee (Marty) Cobeil-Blaszkowski, proud grandmother of Brandon Cobeil, Lauren (Christopher) Mocerino and Courtney Blaszkowski, and great grandmother of Layken, Leonardo, Romeo and Bryson.

Patricia volunteered at Pontiac General Hospital for over 30 years. Patti taught her daughter and then her granddaughters the art of shopping, and they will proudly carry on these traditions in her honor. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 1 p.m. at Coats Funeral Home, 8909 Dixie Highway, Clarkston. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. until time of service.

Inurnment will follow at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.

Memorial donations in Patricia’s honor may be made to the Michigan Humane Society.

Kindly keep Patricia and her family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

