Pearla Prater, 95

Pearla A. Prater, of Clarkston, went to be with the Lord on October 27, 2020 at the age of 95.

Preceded in death by her husband Warren H. “Unk,” her siblings Luther, Sissy, and Daudy, and her daughter Candi Mapes.

Loving mother of Mike and Rob (Charlotte) Prater, proud grandma of Gayle, Tina, Heather, Michael, Kelli, Amy and Anne, great-grandma of 11, and dear sister of Arthur Miracle.

Pearla was a dedicated teacher for Waterford Schools for over 40 years.

She was a longtime member of New Hope Church.

Friends may visit Sunday, November 1 at 2 p.m. until time of the funeral service Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Private interment at Ottawa Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Waypoint Church Compassionate Care Fund.

