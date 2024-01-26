Peggy Beach, 85

BEACH

Peggy L. Beach, of Clarkston, passed away Jan. 25, 2024, at the age of 85.

Loving wife of the late John Beach, cherished mother of Ron (Debbie) Wood, Mary (George) D’Autremont, and John (Carol) Beach, grandmother of David (Arryn), Brittany (Ben), Jennifer (Jordan), Joshua (Nicole), Leah (Ray), and Matthew, great-grandmother of six, sister of the late Jack Brott.

Preceded in death by the father of her children, Charles Wood.

A resident of Clarkston since 1972, Peggy was a registered nurse and worked for Dr. O’Neill in Clarkston for 23 years. Following her retirement, and never one to sit at home, Peggy worked for Coats Funeral Home for 20 years and she was an active member of Clarkston United Methodist Church.

In her spare time, she enjoyed golfing, golfing, and golfing, as well as cards, board games, bridge, cribbage, and time spent with friends and family at the cottage in Fish Creek, Wis.

Peggy was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and co-worker. She will be dearly missed by all who loved her.

Funeral service will be held Jan. 29 at 11 a.m. at Clarkston United Methodist Church, 6600 Waldon Road. Family will receive friends Sunday 1-5 p.m. at Coats Funeral Home, Clarkston, 8909 Dixie Highway and Monday 10 a.m. at church until service time.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to American Cancer Society.

Online guestbook coatsfuneralhome.com.