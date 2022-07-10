Philip Chenoweth, 77

Philip Maynard Chenoweth, CLU, ChFC, RHU, was born December 29, 1944 in New York, N.Y., and passed away July 4, 2022 in Clarkston.

He graduated from Michigan State University with a B.S. in Psychology in 1965).

Mr. Chenoweth was born the eldest of six children. After moving to Midland, Mich., with his family, Mr. Chenoweth attended Midland High School where he was a member of the swim team, specializing in butterfly. Next attending Michigan State University, Mr. Chenoweth met his bride-to-be Kathleen Kopacz in the MSU Judo Club. Mr. Chenoweth and Kathleen were then married for 57 years.

Mr. Chenoweth originally began his professional career in social work, moving up to the chief administrator in Oakland County for the Civil Employment Training Act in the early 1980s. In the late 1980s, Philip and his wife Kay began the Advisors Group, an independent brokerage and investment agency. The Advisors Group served induvial investors for the next 30 plus years.

Throughout his life, Mr. Chenoweth was an avid sailboat racer and yacht owner. In the 1980s, as the owner of a series of Shark Catamaran yachts, he raced in the Catamaran Racing Association of Michigan and the National Shark Association throughout Michigan and nationally. Mr. Chenoweth was the owner of the 35-foot Palmer-Johnson yacht Whisper which he and his wife Kay sailed throughout Lake Huron.

He also was an avid dog owner including a sled team of huskies, several Labradors, and Great Danes.

Philip was the son of Maynard Chenoweth, MD, MpH and Ryen Chenoweth. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Kathleen Kay Chenoweth. In addition to Kay, he is survived by his three adult daughters, Carolin “Keri” Shining-Warner, Audrey Kelly, and Victoria Chenoweth and several grandchildren, Sophia Sarda, Elle Sarda, Stewart Shining, Gordon Shining and Benjamin Kelly.

