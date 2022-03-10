Philip Skillman, 30

Philip Cappell Skillman, of Clarkston, passed unexpectedly on March 6, 2022 at the age of 30.

Beloved son of Newton “Tony” and Yvonne, treasured brother of Mary, proud canine uncle of Oreo, loving grandson of Marilyn Sanders and great nephew of Mary Sue Meyer. Philip is also survived by many special aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Born in California, Philip and his family moved to Clarkston to be with extended family when he was six years old. He went to Clarkston Community Schools through seventh grade and then transferred to Our Lady of the Lakes where he ran track and played soccer. He graduated in 2009. Philip attended and graduated from Michigan Institute of Aviation Technology and continued his education at Northern Michigan University before returning to Clarkston to work as a manager at UPS.

He also worked seasonally at various ski stores as a sales rep and ski technician. He was most recently employed at The Peak Ski and Sports in Keego Harbor, where he passionately worked on restoring skis and snowboards and getting them perfect for a day out on the ski hill.

Philip was full of life and love. He loved his family and friends, loved adventure, and loved bringing people together.

Philip loved being outside in nature, especially at the family property near Gaylord. He enjoyed the responsibility of landscaping the property and dreaming up new architectural plans. Philip’s true love in life was skiing. He spent most of his free time in winter at Mt. Holly Ski and Snowboard Resort. He would spend hours there doing tricks on the rails and jumps. He was most comfortable with cold weather, but also loved activities in warm weather. His passion for adventure in sports transferred to BMX biking and riding trails in off-road vehicles in the summer. He loved being in water, whether snorkeling, scuba diving, or sailing. The warmer weather also brought out his love of gardening.

In the fall, he enjoyed his time at Reed Ranch, a hunting property Up North. He mostly hunted with his camera, as he had a strong love for animals, and enjoyed being in their presence.

As a teenager, Philip volunteered for many summers at SCAMP, a camp for individuals with special needs in Clarkston. He loved that job and became very close with the people who worked there. Even after he left Clarkston schools and went to Our Lady of the Lakes, he continued to volunteer at SCAMP because he loved the relationships he had there.

Philip loved learning and he loved history. He spent hours reading on the computer, with a smart discernment for what was credible and what was not. He was a self-taught day trader and enjoyed the challenge of wining in the stock market.

Philip was a dreamer and lover of people with enough energy to fill two lifetimes. He had a beautiful soul; he was smart, sassy, adventurous, and caring. He left us way too early, and we will continue on with the memories of his infectious smile, humor, and the wonderful times we shared with him.

A memorial gathering to honor and celebrate Philip’s life will be held at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, on Friday, March 11 from 4-8 p.m. A memorial service will be held the following day, Saturday at 1 p.m., at All Saints Episcopal Church, located at 171 W. Pike St., Pontiac. Friends may arrive to church Saturday any time after 12:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to All Saints Episcopal Church, Pontiac, or to a memorial fund for the purpose of creating a permanent remembrance at the Rail Park at Mt. Holly. Philip had many organizations which he cared about. Friends are welcomed to make a donation to any organization they may feel would be meaningful to honor him.

