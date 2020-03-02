Phyllis E. THOMPSON

THOMPSON, Phyllis E. of St. Clair, formerly of Clarkston; passed away February 27, 2020; age 94. Preceded in death recently by her loving husband of 73 years, Ernie, and her son Lawrence “Jack” Thompson. Beloved mother of Joyce (Phil) Smith, Karen (Gary) Irish, Gregory Thompson, Debra (the late Troy) Culver and Jill (the late Joe) Borel. Loving grandmother of 29, great grandmother of 49 and great great grandmother of 2. Dear sister of Marie (the late Frank) Drown. Phyllis was a wonderful cook and diligent helper to her husband. She excelled at sewing, cross stitch and quilting. Memorials may be made to AVANT Ministries, 10000 N. Oak Trafficway, Kansas City, MO 64155. Memorial Service Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Seymour Lake United Methodist Church, 3050 South Sashabaw Road, Oxford, MI 48371. Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com