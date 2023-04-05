Police reports, April 5, 2023

Catalytic converter stolen

On March 22 at 10:20 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Ashwoood Court in Independence Township on a larceny from auto complaint.

The victim, an Independence Township resident, stated the catalytic converter was cut off their 2015 Chevy Equinox while it was parked in the parking lot.

There is no video evidence, no known suspects or witnesses.

The Oakland County Auto Theft Unit is investigating the incident.

Stolen Camaro

On March 20 at 5:19 a.m., an Independence Township resident called to report his running and unattended 2000 Chevy Camaro was stolen from his driveway while it was warming up in the 2500 block of Mann Road.

The home’s security camera video footage displayed dark-in-color SUV drive past slowly.

A few minutes later, an unknown white male subject wearing a light-in-color hoodie was observed entering the Camaro and driving it away while being followed by the SUV.

The vehicle was located abandoned less than 24 hours later in Wayne County.

The Oakland County Auto Theft Unit is investigating the incident.

Traffic accident

On March 21 at 12:12 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a traffic accident in the area of Sashabaw and Waldon roads involving two vehicles.

Upon the deputies’ arrival, Independence Fire Department personnel were tending to both drivers.

After both were cleared by IFD, deputies began their investigation and arrested one of the drivers, a 42-year-old Holly woman, for operating while under the influence of alcohol.