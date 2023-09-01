Plant-based medicine, women’s health program

The Clarkston Farm and Garden Club invites the community to their meeting on Monday, Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Clarkston United Methodist Church Community Room, 6600 Waldon Road. The speaker for the evening will be Debbie Teasdle, RN, and master herbologist. Her program will be centered on plant-based medicine and women’s health. Teasdle has been a registered nurse for 50-plus years and is a certified herbologist. She has a passion for women’s health and will also speak about what women need to know about heart health.