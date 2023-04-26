Promotion to captain

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

The Independence Township Fire Department has a new shift captain, and it’s a familiar face in Lt. Derek Moscovic.

Moscovic’s promotion was made official with a swearing-in ceremony at the April 18 Independence Township Board of Trustees regular meeting.

“One of the things I learned and was always taught from my father (Dick Moscovic) is that no matter where you get and how many steps it takes, you always have to take a moment and thank the people that have been around you,” said Moscovic. “You can’t get there and you can’t accomplish what you want to do without others around you.”

With that, Moscovic thanked the township board, Fire Chief Dave Piche, and his family for their support, especially his parents who he said taught him to believe in himself, to keep moving forward, to be kind and honest, work hard, and to treat others how you want to be treated.

Moscovic also looked at his fellow firefighters that attended the ceremony and called them “amazing, smart and talented professionals, kind, honest, and they would do anything for anybody at a given time.”

“It’s an honor to be given a chance at this position, and I want to thank (firefighters) for what you do every day and what you have done in the past,” said Moscovic. “Even just being here tonight, it’s an honor.”

Moscovic has served with the township’s fire department for the past 21 years, including the last four as a shift lieutenant. He also heads up the department’s new public outreach and customer service committee, a group that was started 18 months ago that Piche said “knocked it out of the park” with the community events and functions, including the department’s first-ever open house last year.

“I’ll tell you, as my wife says, truly in the end, the kids are the ones that sacrifice when you’re working 24-hour shifts. My wife says the benefit is that when you walk in the door, the kids treat you like Santa Claus.”

PHOTO: New IFD Captain Derek Moscovic is all smiles at the April 18 Independence Township Board of Trustees meeting. Photo: Independence Firefighters Local 2629