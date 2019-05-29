Public hearing, 6-13-19

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING JUNE 13, 2019

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION

The Independence Township Planning Commission, Oakland County, Michigan, will hold a Public Hearing on: Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 6:30 p.m.

At Independence Township Hall Meeting Room, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston MI, 48347-0069, to consider the following:

PC File # 2019-006 Petitioner: Cosimo Lombardo, Lombardo Homes Project Name: Steeplechase PETITIONER REQUESTS REZONING OF THE PROPERTIES FROM R-1A SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENTIAL TO R-4 SINGLE FAMILY ATTACHED RESIDENTIAL. North side of Mann Road, east of Clintonville Road Parcels # 08-36-300-008, -010, -013, -014, -015, -016, 017, -020, -021, -025, -026, and -027 79.9 Acres R-1A Single Family Residential

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT THE ABOVE REQUEST MAY BE EXAMINED at the Township Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the Planning Commission c/o the Independence Township Building Department, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston, MI 48346 prior to the Public Hearing/Meeting. For further information call (248) 625-8111.

Barbara A Pallotta, Clerk The Township will provide the necessary, reasonable auxiliary aids and services to individuals with disabilities at a public hearing/meeting upon advance notice in writing or by calling the Township Building Department (248) 625-8111