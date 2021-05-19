Public Notice: Clarkston City Council Meeting Minutes, April 12, 2021

City of the Village of Clarkston

Artemus M. Pappas Village Hall

375 Depot Road

Clarkston, Michigan 48346

City Council

Regular Meeting Minutes

04 12 2021 Final Minutes

1. Call To Order @7:00pm by Mayor Haven

2. Pledge Of Allegiance

3. Roll Call Haven, Avery, Bonser, Casey, Kneisc, Luginski, Wylie – Present (all calling in from Clarkston)

4. Approval Of Agenda – Motion

Motion by Wiley Second by Avery to approve the Agenda as presented. Haven, Avery, Bonser, Casey, Kneisc, Luginski, Wylie – Yes. Motion carried.

5. Public Comments: Made by Chet Pardee and Lily Johnson.

6. FYI: CAYA Pinwheels For Prevention

7. Sheriff Report For March 2021

8. City Manager Report

9. Motion Acceptance Of The Consent Agenda As Presented

Motion by Wylie Second by Bonser to accept the Consent Agenda as presented. Haven, Avery, Bonser, Casey, Kneisc, Luginski, Wylie – Yes. Motion Carried.

10. Old Business

10.a. Motion: Short Term Rentals Motion by Kneisc Second by Casey to allow Short-Term Rentals (STR) in VC, Village Commercial and /or R-1 and R-2 Residential Districts with regulations and limiting the number of STR’s in the City. Casey, Kneisc, Luginski – Yes. Wylie, Haven, Avery – No. Bonser – Recused. Motion Defeated 3-3.

Motion by Wylie Second by Avery To ban short-term rentals in the R-1 and R-2 Residential Districts but allow in other limited districts such as VC, Village Commercial adding an amortization schedule to help current STR owners/operators to phase out their current reservations. Haven, Avery, Luginski, Wylie – Yes. Casey, Kneisc – No. Bonser – Recused. Motion Carries 4-2.

10.b. Motion: Church St Continued Closure Motion by Haven Second by Luginski to accept the Planning Commission’s recommendation to remove the large Quonset tent on E. Church St during the first week of May and to extend the outdoor dining and closure of E. Church St Until July 7th, 2021. Haven, Avery, Bonser, Casey, Kneisc, Luginski, Wylie – Yes. Motion Carried.

10.c. Resolution: Resuming Paid Parking Motion by Casey Second by Bonser to resume paid parking and parking enforcement throughout the City on May 1st, 2021. Bonser, Casey – Yes. Avery, Haven, Kneisc, Luginski, Wylie – No. Resolution Defeated 2-5.

Motion By Wylie Second by Avery to resume paid parking and parking enforcement July 13th, 2021. Avery, Haven, Kneisc, Luginski, Wylie – Yes. Bonser, Casey – No. Motion Carries. 5-2.

11. New Business

11.a. Solicitation Request

Motion by Wylie Second by Bonser to table topic until more detail from applicant has been obtained. Haven, Avery, Bonser, Casey, Kneisc, Luginski, Wylie – Yes. Motion Carried.

11.b. Resolution: Mental Health Awareness Month Motion by Wylie Second by Avery to declare May 2021 Mental Health Awareness Month in the City of the Village of Clarkston. Haven, Avery, Bonser, Casey, Kneisc, Luginski, Wylie – Yes. Resolution Adopted.

12. Adjourn

Motion by Avery Second by Luginski to adjourn at 9:03pm. Haven, Avery, Bonser, Casey, Kneisc, Luginski, Wylie – Yes. Motion Carries.

Respectfully Submitted by Jennifer Speagle, City Clerk.