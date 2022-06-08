Public Notice: Notice of public accuracy test of voting equipment for 2022 state primary election, Independence Township

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

ELECTION COMMISSION

COUNTY OF OAKLAND, STATE OF MICHIGAN

NOTICE OF PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST OF VOTING EQUIPMENT

FOR THE

TUESDAY, AUGUST 2, 2022 – STATE PRIMARY ELECTION

To the qualified electors of the Charter Township of Independence, County of Oakland, State of Michigan: Notice is hereby given that a Public Accuracy Test for the electronic equipment that will be used in Precinct 1 for the August 2, 2022 State Primary Election is scheduled for Monday, June 20, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. in the Township Hall Board Room, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston, Michigan 48346. The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the computer programming used to tabulate the votes cast at the election meets the requirements of Michigan Election Law.

Cari J. Neubeck, MiPMC II / CMC

Clerk

PUBLISHED: Wednesday, June 8, 2022 – Clarkston News

POSTED: Tuesday, June 7, 2022