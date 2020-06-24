Public Notice: Township Board of Trustees meeting minutes – June 16, 2020

SYNOPSIS

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

June 16, 2020

A. A virtual Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 p.m.

B. The Pledge of Allegiance was given.

C. ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Neubeck, Loughrin, Aliaga, Ritchie

Absent: Brown, Nallamothu

Also Present: Wendy Hillman, Finance Director; David McKee, DPW Director; David Helisek, CPA/Partner, Plante & Moran, PLLC; Ashley Frase, CPA/Manager, Plante & Moran, PLLC; Daniel Kelly, Township Attorney; Ryan Wolf, IT Support Contractor

D. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As amended by adding REGULAR BUSINESS – LATE SUBMITTAL Item M-03 Request to Approve 2020 Budget Amendment #15: Postage Machine Purchase and Annual Maintenance

E. CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: None

F. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Supervisor Kittle

G. PUBLIC COMMENT: Rae Luallen; Isabel Gugyela

H. PUBLIC HEARING: None

I. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:

1. Presentation: 2019 Financial Audit – Plante & Moran, PLLC

J. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None

K. CONSENT AGENDA:

1. Approval of the Board of Trustees Special Meeting /Work Session Minutes of June 2, 2020 and Regular Meeting Minutes of June 2, 2020

2. Approval of the June 9, 2020 Check Run ($314,888.07), Ratify the June 12, 2020 Payroll ($249,907.65) and the May 2020 External Wire / EFT / ACH Transfer Activity ($3,477,688.39)

L. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None

M. REGULAR BUSINESS:

1. Acceptance of Bid Proposals, Approve Pathway Administration Services Agreement and Re-Appropriation of Funds – Clarkston Rd. to Greenview Safety Path)

2. Approval of Lease Agreement Renewal – Deer Lake Beach

3. LATE SUBMITTAL-Acceptance of quote and approval of 2020 Budget Amendment #15: Postage Machine Purchase and Annual Maintenance Agreements

N. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:

1. Report: Fiscal 2020 Actual to Budget Comments for Period Ending May 31, 2020 (Rick Yaeger, Budget and Operations Analyst)

2. Report: 2020 First Quarter Investment Report

3. Report: Building Department Monthly Reports, February, March, April, May 2020

4. Report: Oakland County Sheriff’s Department Monthly Report, May 2020

5. Communication: Michigan Liquor Control Commission-Transfer Ownership of 2019 Class C & SDM Licensed Business: 7228 N. Main St., Clarkston 48346, June 5, 2020

6. Minutes: Video Center Administrative Board Special Meeting-Final, February 12, 2020

O. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: Trustee Ritchie, Supervisor Kittle, Clerk Neubeck

P. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 7:20 p.m.

Respectfully Submitted,

Cari J. Neubeck, MiPMC/CMC

Township Clerk

Published Wednesday, June 24, 2020