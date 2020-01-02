Racers run, walk for local charities

Clarkston State Bank raised $8,000 for Disaster Relief at Work (DRAW), St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and Jen Phyle Scholarship at its Seventh Annual Backroads Half Marathon, 10K and 5K Race.

More than 1,000 runners and walkers participated in the Nov. 10, 2019, race at Independence Oaks County Park.

DRAW provides relief services to communities hit by natural disasters. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital funds research to treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. The Jen Phyle Scholarship was established by Clarkston High School in coordination with the Clarkston Foundation to honor Jen’s passion for life and her legacy. In her memory, a scholarship is given each year to a senior who embodies her legacy and the passion to follow their own light.

CSB raised more than $36,000 for local charity over the past seven years.