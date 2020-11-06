Rain garden restoration

Who wants to help restore the rain garden in front of the Clarkston City Hall in Depot Park?

On Monday, November 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can.

This a great time to get Master Gardener credits, learn about rain gardens, and get to show your care for clean water and beautify Depot Park.

Drinks and lunch will be provided by the city. Shovels, rakes, and plug planting trowels are what you need to bring along with gloves.

Bring a mask just to be safe.

For more information, call Jim Brueck at 248-736-3014