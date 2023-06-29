Ralph Daigle, 85

Ralph Leo Daigle, of Ortonville, formerly of Lake Orion, passed away June 26, 2023 at the age of 85.

Ralph was born on Dec. 18, 1937 in Detroit, to the late Leo and Helen (Ryan) Daigle. He married Phyllis Alati on Feb. 2, 1963 at St. Rita Catholic Church in Detroit, and she preceded him in death on March 31, 2017 after 54 years of marriage.

Ralph was the president of his families manufacturing business for over 30 years. In his retirement, he enjoyed working part-time at Nieman’s Family Market. Ralph loved watching sports, camping, and golfing. He enjoyed raising and training harness horses.

More than anything, he loved spending time with his family.

Ralph is survived by his children, Robyn (Dennis) Frantz, Jeff (Denise) Daigle, Keith (Tina) Daigle, Renee (Doug) Kotula, and Paula (John Wiitanen) Daigle, grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Nicholas), Nathan, Kylie, Brittnee (Jacob), Isabella, Danielle (Caleb), Sydney, Marisa, and Adrianna, great-grandchildren, Adelaide, Beatrice, and two on the way, brother, Mike (Betsy) Daigle, brother and sister-in-laws, Lee (Gloria) Alati, Fred (Diane) Alati, Angie (late James) Stafford, and Pat Daigle, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by siblings, Lloyd Daigle, Timothy Daigle, and Sharon Daigle.

Arrangements entrusted to Village Funeral Home, Ortonville.

Cremation has taken place and a private memorial will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, in Ralph’s memory.

