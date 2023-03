Reading goals

With March being Reading Month, Academy Principal Susan Ender increased the reading goal for preschool through second grade to 1,000 books total. Front row is Julia AuBuchon (preschool), Xavier Felix (first grade), Matthew Maxim (junior kindergarten), Madeline McGrath (kindergarten), and Alan Mileski (preschool). Back row is Seth Abraham (second grade) and Reagan Edens (kindergarten). Photo: Provided by Mary Roselli